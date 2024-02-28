AI's ability to predict death may not be as scary as it sounds

In groups of young people, the question is too easy. You’ll be mostly correct if you predicted that nobody dies over the next four years. And predicting death within one year isn’t too hard—you’d just have to know who was sickest. The further you go, the harder the future is to predict, until you get far enough ahead that almost everyone will have died. At this stage, AI isn’t likely to surprise anyone on life expectancy. If you’re healthy and not very old, it will predict you’ll live more than four years. It can’t foresee that you’ll get in a freak accident, or predict you’ll die in 10, 15 or 20 years, said Andrew Beam, a professor of biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School. There’s a risk that AI could prompt humans to be misled by authority bias: “If you think someone is smarter than you or has access to information that you don’t have, there’s a real tendency to turn off critical thinking and believe anything that comes out— whether it’s a person or an AI," he said. ChatGPT synthesizes information, but it’s not very selective and may fold in bad studies and flawed data. “So, if you’re in an area where the science is unsettled or the human knowledge is just not there yet," he said, “ChatGPT is going to be just as bad if not worse than a person.... We need to be careful when we’re asking it to do things that are still clearly sci-fi."