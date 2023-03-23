AI’s best use case may actually be in our judicial system1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Landlords in Bangalore often ask for obscenely high security deposits and many choose to leave their houses vacant in fear of squatters
From funny answers generated by ChatGPT to beautiful images created by Midjourney, much has been said about the potential of AI over the past few weeks. Its greatest application, however, at least in the Indian context, is not imagery or the promise of faster coding through GitHub co-pilot, but is likely to be what it could do if adopted by the Indian judiciary.
