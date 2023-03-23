AI’s best use case may actually be in our judicial system

A vicious cycle that limits state capacity: Economist Karthik Muralidharan summarises this phenomenon in a memorable quote: “In India, the legislative arm of the government makes laws and policy commitments that are beyond the capacity of the executive arm of the government to deliver. This then often leads to the third arm of government (the judiciary) holding the second arm (executive) in contempt of the first arm (legislature)! The time spent by the executive in addressing the judiciary’s attempt to hold them accountable further reduces their time and attention to actually deliver services. In this way, the three arms of the government are each doing their job as they see it, but end up tying the system in knots and further reducing overall capacity to deliver!"