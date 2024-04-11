AI’s impact will parallel that of the internet, not steam engine
Summary
- It’s fashionable to use much older analogies for it than we should, but comparing AI to the internet offers a broader and more nuanced understanding of its potential impact.
Technologists have been doing it. Jamie Dimon just did it in his latest letter to shareholders. I’m referring to the way people are comparing the transformational impact of artificial intelligence (AI) to that of the steam engine. The metaphor has not only become a cliché; it paints an oversimplified picture of how this technology will reshape our lives.