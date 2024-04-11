AI’s impact will parallel that of the internet, not steam engine

AI has also been adopted far more quickly than the steam engine. Thomas Newcomen’s first commercially successful engine in the early 1700s wasn’t improved on by James Watt until more than 60 years later; it would take another 150 years for steam power to be broadly adopted in manufacturing and railway locomotives. Contrast that with the way machine-learning algorithms have become prevalent in social media, retailing, logistics and more in just the last two decades. And the true catalyst, which gave rise to the latest era of Generative AI that conjures text, images, voice and videos, and tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney, was invented just seven years ago.