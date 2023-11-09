Opinion
AI’s next goal should be telling the authentic from the fake
Summary
- Deepfakes can cause much harm but there’s nothing inherently evil about the technology. It all comes down to how it’s used.
Rashmika Mandanna was recently the subject, or victim, of a video that went viral. The actor’s head was morphed onto the body of another woman, Zara Patel, in a manner that made the video look entirely authentic.
