AI’s next goal should be telling the authentic from the fake

Consider Siri, Alexa, navigation apps, or computer-generated dubbing of YouTube Videos. The voices are those of individuals who provide an initial sample of their voices. Such a sample could be taken in any language. It could be taken apart and put together again to speak the desired words in another language. Extend this concept to images and videos and you have the essence of the deepfake. Some websites claim they need just five seconds of audio to convincingly clone a voice. When it comes to actors and other public figures, there are plenty of images and videos in the public domain, making it possible to have them “say" anything and “do" pretty much anything.