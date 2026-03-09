Last week, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of India’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fixed the fund’s interest-rate payout at 8.25% for 2025-26, the third year in a row at that rate. The decision covers the retirement savings of 73.7 million formal-sector workers. It was received, as usual, with union relief. But can India’s monetary policy work when so large a part of its savings system is immune to it?
Ajit Ranade: India’s stubbornly high PF payout rate is getting in the way of its monetary policy
SummaryThe EPFO’s 8.25% payout is 3 percentage points above the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate. For RBI’s credit easing to take effect, the PF rate must be linked in some way with rates in the larger savings market. When will India’s political economy let this distortion end?
