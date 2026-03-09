Ajit Ranade: India’s stubbornly high PF payout rate is getting in the way of its monetary policy

Last week, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of India’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fixed the fund’s interest-rate payout at 8.25% for 2025-26, the third year in a row at that rate. The decision covers the retirement savings of 73.7 million formal-sector workers. It was received, as usual, with union relief. But can India’s monetary policy work when so large a part of its savings system is immune to it?