Ajit Ranade: India’s budget should sort out GST’s input tax credit system to perk up private investment
The recent GST reset of slabs and rates was welcome, but not enough. Removing anomalies in GST’s input tax credit system could fire up private investment. Confusion over capital goods taxation soaks up too much money, blocking working capital and making business costly. Here’s what GST reform can do
India faces a paradox today. Its GDP growth is among the fastest in the world, public capital expenditure has surged and corporate balance sheets are healthier than they have been in years. Yet, private investment, especially in manufacturing capacity, machinery and factory expansion, has not responded with comparable vigour.