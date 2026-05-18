Ajit Ranade: Why India’s central bank should not turn into a fiscal stabilizer for the government

India’s central bank has quietly become a key pillar of macroeconomic stability. It is not just a monetary authority, but increasingly playing a role as a fiscal shock absorber. This deserves appreciation and caution.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has managed an extraordinarily hard decade. It navigated demonetization, the IL&FS collapse, covid, global supply-chain disruptions, volatile oil prices, geopolitical shocks and sharp capital-flow swings. India avoided a banking collapse, runaway inflation and sovereign instability. That is no small achievement.
RBI has also been far more restrained than many advanced-economy central banks in expanding its balance sheet. After the Global Financial Crisis and the pandemic, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan massively expanded their balance sheets, even exceeding 80-100% of GDP.