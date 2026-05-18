Ajit Ranade: Why India’s central bank should not turn into a fiscal stabilizer for the government

Meanwhile, RBI’s balance sheet expanded at a pace commensurate with that of nominal GDP and money supply. Even today, it is barely 25% of GDP. So India’s monetary expansion has largely been organic and reserve-backed, not reckless ‘money printing’ disconnected from economic growth. It is driven primarily by foreign-exchange reserves and gold holdings rather than monetized sovereign debt. Nearly three-fourths of RBI’s assets are linked to forex and gold reserves. This makes India’s experience quite different from the post-2008 Western model of central banking.