Ajit Ranade: Indian policymakers have less space for manoeuvre but here’s what they could do

Two recent warnings deserve to be read together. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has cautioned that the second half of this fiscal year will be tougher, despite first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8%.
At the Asia Society in New York, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar highlighted pressures on four ‘F’s—food, fuel, fertilizer and finance—and warned of a possible food crisis. American tariffs on Indian exports, oil above $110 a barrel and global monetary tightening are making the external environment less accommodating.