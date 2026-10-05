Ajit Ranade: Indian policymakers have less space for manoeuvre but here’s what they could do

Two recent warnings deserve to be read together. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has cautioned that the second half of this fiscal year will be tougher, despite first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8%.
Two recent warnings deserve to be read together. Chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran has cautioned that the second half of this fiscal year will be tougher, despite first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8%.
At the Asia Society in New York, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar highlighted pressures on four ‘F’s—food, fuel, fertilizer and finance—and warned of a possible food crisis. American tariffs on Indian exports, oil above $110 a barrel and global monetary tightening are making the external environment less accommodating.
At the Asia Society in New York, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar highlighted pressures on four ‘F’s—food, fuel, fertilizer and finance—and warned of a possible food crisis. American tariffs on Indian exports, oil above $110 a barrel and global monetary tightening are making the external environment less accommodating.
Domestic challenges compound these shocks. Deficient monsoon rainfall threatens agricultural output, food-price stability and rural incomes. The absence of remunerative job growth despite strong GDP growth manifests in long queues for job openings and youth unrest.
The third challenge is a widening merchandise trade deficit, at $88 billion last quarter, increasing external financing needs. Fourth, debt burdens and pressure on state deficits limit governments’ capacity to cushion households.
These pressures reinforce one another and narrow the choices of policymakers.
Despite claims that India’s economy has become drought-proof, weak rains remain a key worry. Maharashtra has declared three-fourths of the state drought-affected. Nationwide, inadequate rainfall reduces summer crop yields and leaves insufficient soil moisture for winter sowing.
Fertilizer shortages or higher prices would compound the damage. Lower harvests squeeze farm incomes while also raising food prices. Rural purchasing power weakens precisely when households must spend more on essentials.
This combination transmits distress beyond agriculture to consumer goods, construction and small businesses. Imports can relieve supply shortages but worsen external finances.
If crude oil stays above $110, it creates a four-way squeeze. It puts pressure on India’s trade deficit, exchange rate, fiscal situation and inflation simultaneously. A higher import bill increases demand for dollars and raises transport, manufacturing and fertilizer costs.
Rupee depreciation adds to those costs. Higher global interest rates make external financing more difficult. Domestic rates can’t be kept low when inflation and currency pressures intensify.
India’s services earnings and remittances cushion its goods deficit. But they cannot be assumed to offset an indefinitely expanding merchandise gap. Exports to India’s largest market are jeopardized by the threat of steep US tariffs. Foreign institutional investors pulling out funds are another warning sign.
A larger current account deficit gets uncomfortable when capital inflows are harder to attract. Both the financing requirement and its terms matter.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) dollar deposit scheme bought breathing space. Banks swapped dollars with RBI, boosting reserves while creating corresponding future dollar obligations. RBI’s net forward dollar liabilities reached $200 billion in August.
This useful buffer must be assessed alongside its liabilities. Deposit maturities imply repayment or refinancing needs. The scheme and its abrupt closure illustrate the difficulty of using liabilities to shore up external finances. Borrowing dollars can bridge a tough period. But it can’t substitute indefinitely for earning them through exports or attracting durable investment.
Banking-system surplus liquidity reportedly exceeded ₹11 trillion in early September. Abundant liquidity initially lowers short-term rates. But absorbing it imposes costs: RBI bond sales add to securities supply and can push yields up; interest paid on absorption can reduce central-bank earnings, reducing its dividend to the central exchequer.
Rising yields can also mean valuation losses for banks. Leaving excess liquidity unabsorbed risks inflation if credit growth outpaces supply. The subsidy implicit in RBI’s exchange-rate cover adds to the cost of this borrowed stability.
Government budgets bear these costs through lower RBI transfers and costlier borrowing. States face an additional constraint: salaries, pensions and interest already absorb revenue, while debt stays elevated.
Drought relief and household support must compete with development spending. Protecting vulnerable citizens is necessary, but financing recurring commitments through debt reduces resources for future investment. Not to forget the Eighth Pay Commission’s effects.
We must distinguish spending that strengthens future incomes from commitments that merely add to tomorrow’s financing burden.
The changing global order offers limited immediate relief. China’s export strength intensifies competition for Indian manufacturers. Dollar diversification is proceeding but alternative payment arrangements do not erase India’s dollar needs.
Greater geopolitical fragmentation may instead make both trade and capital more costly and unpredictable. A diminishing dollar share of global reserves does not automatically give India greater economic autonomy.
There are no quick fixes. India’s response should combine immediate protection with lasting adjustment. Secure fertilizer and energy supplies, manage food stocks transparently and target relief at the vulnerable. Allow orderly exchange-rate adjustments while disclosing the full cost of subsidized dollar borrowing.
The Centre and states should protect productive investment and contain unfunded recurring commitments. Stronger exports, predictable investment rules and employment-intensive growth remain durable sources of resilience.
The author is senior fellow with Pune International Centre