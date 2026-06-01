As the kharif sowing season begins, India faces a storm that combines geopolitics, food security, ecological damage and fiscal stress. The Prime Minister has launched a ‘Save the Fields’ campaign. The Agriculture Ministry is pushing PM-Pranam to reduce chemical fertilizer use and promote alternate nutrients.
Ajit Ranade: India's fertilizer policy has a fatal flaw and a brewing economic crisis is the right time to tackle it
SummaryIndia’s urea subsidy has distorted prices and favoured practices that hurt soil health in large parts of the country. But the West Asia war offers New Delhi the political alibi it needs to end such distortions and serve farmers better.
As the kharif sowing season begins, India faces a storm that combines geopolitics, food security, ecological damage and fiscal stress. The Prime Minister has launched a ‘Save the Fields’ campaign. The Agriculture Ministry is pushing PM-Pranam to reduce chemical fertilizer use and promote alternate nutrients.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More