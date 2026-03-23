In 2011, a young male graduate earned about ₹21,800 a month; a non-graduate ₹9,000. By 2023, the graduate earned ₹19,573 while the non-graduate ₹10,507. Graduate earnings have fallen in nominal terms over 12 years. Adjusted for inflation, they have collapsed. This data, buried in Azim Premji University’s fifth State of Working India report (2026), tells a stark story.
Ajit Ranade: India must free its youth from a degree trap to brighten their employment prospects
SummaryIt’s time to cut the Gordian knot of a youth obsession with government jobs, fiscal constraints on state-funded relief and weak job generation in the private sector. With millions of graduates left jobless for years, India’s labour market deserves better.
In 2011, a young male graduate earned about ₹21,800 a month; a non-graduate ₹9,000. By 2023, the graduate earned ₹19,573 while the non-graduate ₹10,507. Graduate earnings have fallen in nominal terms over 12 years. Adjusted for inflation, they have collapsed. This data, buried in Azim Premji University’s fifth State of Working India report (2026), tells a stark story.
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