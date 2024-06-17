Ajit Ranade: India should reinforce its strengths on the external economic front
Summary
- Trade openness has served us well, but globalization with the WTO in bad shape is complex. Our free trade agreements (FTAs) must focus on job generation, negotiation skills should improve and we need to grab service export opportunities.
Trade openness is measured as the ratio of trade to GDP. India’s is close to 50%, as per World Bank data. It used to be 7% in 1970, about 15% in 1980 and 1990, and jumped to 26% in 2000 and 49% in 2010. This decadal upward shift shows India’s embrace of globalization, especially after 1991. It shows a decisive turn-away from the earlier export pessimism and trade scepticism, and India’s acceptance of trade as an enabler of economic growth.