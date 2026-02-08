Ajit Ranade: We should welcome the India-US trade agreement but need to parse the fine print
The India-US agreement was cheered by the market, but trade deals reveal their worth only over time. Tariff edges can get blunt, concessions can bite and geopolitics can intrude. The prize lies in whether we can turn it into durable exports, investment and capability. Here are key aspects to track.
Markets love certainty, or rather its appearance. That is why our equity market cheered the announcement of an interim India-US trade deal framework even though the ‘fine print’ is still not fully in the public domain. Its 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian-origin goods entering the US has been treated as a diplomatic trophy and a commercial windfall. But trade deals, like monsoon rains, are judged not by the first thunderclap but by rainfall distribution.