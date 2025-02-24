Opinion
Ajit Ranade: Much of today’s gold buying frenzy reflects a move away from the dollar
Ajit Ranade 5 min read 24 Feb 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- A return to the gold standard is nearly impossible but it’s no surprise that countries want to reduce their reliance on the US currency. Both Trump and Brics leaders are unhappy with the status quo.
On India’s Independence Day of 1971, US president Richard Nixon announced to the world that America was unhitching from the gold standard.
