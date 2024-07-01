Ajit Ranade on how to deal with China: Dialogue, deterrence and trade
Summary
- Chinese imports don’t just feed India’s domestic ambitions, but also help with disinflation. A nuanced China policy can ensure India’s push for local manufacturing and exports isn’t compromised.
In less than one year, India’s solar-cell manufacturing capacity will increase to 30 gigawatts from 6. These cells go into solar photovoltaic modules, whose capacity will also double to 150 gigawatts in two years. This will not only meet domestic demand but might also make India an exporter. A similar story can be told in India’s quest for self-sufficiency in mobile phones.