Ajit Ranade on how to deal with China: Dialogue, deterrence and trade

To reach 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity, weaning away from Chinese imports won’t be easy. And imposing punitive import tariffs just makes the sector expensive and uncompetitive in India. In electronics too, the growth of the domestic base depends on rising imports of printed circuit boards, micro assembly, semiconductor devices, LEDs, integrated circuits and capacitors. Overall imports from China have grown 31% last year, and the share of China in electronic devices and components has only gone up.