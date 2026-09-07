Ajit Ranade: RBI owes the public an explanation for its exorbitant dollar deposit scheme

Then there is the liquidity problem. These dollar inflows, converted to rupees, have contributed to a record surplus of close to ₹10 trillion in the banking system. To prevent this from fuelling inflation or reckless lending, RBI must mop it up by selling government bonds. That pushes bond prices down and yields up, raising the government’s own borrowing costs, of which the interest cost is already at a staggering 40% of all revenues. One intervention begets another, each with its own price tag.