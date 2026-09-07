Ajit Ranade: RBI owes the public an explanation for its exorbitant dollar deposit scheme

Much has already been said about the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) abrupt closure of its special foreign currency non-resident (bank) scheme, a facility to attract dollar deposits from overseas Indians, barely weeks after RBI’s near-assurance that it would run its full course until 30 September.
The FCNR(B) window was shut a month ahead of schedule, with no convincing explanation offered. Rather than revisit that controversy, this column asks a different question: what will the scheme actually cost?