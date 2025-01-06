Ajit Ranade: Rupee depreciation is inevitable but exchange-rate volatility is not
Summary
- The Reserve Bank of India should restrain its active forex intervention, while the government needs to frame policies aimed at attracting more dollars. It’ll also help to tone down the rhetoric that equates the rupee’s strength with national strength.
The dollar rupee exchange rate is one of the most important economic variables that affects all aspects of the economy. Whether it is food prices that have an embedded transport fuel or fertilizer cost element, or domestic steel facing import competition, everything is influenced by that rate. Even a business which has wholly domestic inputs costs and sales, with all its transactions in rupees, faces the heat of the dollar rate.