The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Robert Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University. Their research helps explain how decisions of households and firms collectively influence inflation, employment and economic fluctuations, and how policy can moderate them. The prize marks another chapter in a century-old debate on how economies function and whether governments can stop recessions.
Ajit Ranade: The 2026 Economics Nobel prize focuses on a macro quest that’s far from over
SummaryThe work of this year’s Nobel winners for economic sciences, Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford, helped revive Keynesian economics. But this field still has some way to go before we can reliably anticipate and mitigate instability that threatens jobs and livelihoods.
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Robert Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University. Their research helps explain how decisions of households and firms collectively influence inflation, employment and economic fluctuations, and how policy can moderate them. The prize marks another chapter in a century-old debate on how economies function and whether governments can stop recessions.
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