Ajit Ranade: The 2026 Economics Nobel prize focuses on a macro quest that’s far from over

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Robert Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University. Their research helps explain how decisions of households and firms collectively influence inflation, employment and economic fluctuations, and how policy can moderate them. The prize marks another chapter in a century-old debate on how economies function and whether governments can stop recessions.
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Robert Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University. Their research helps explain how decisions of households and firms collectively influence inflation, employment and economic fluctuations, and how policy can moderate them. The prize marks another chapter in a century-old debate on how economies function and whether governments can stop recessions.
Keynes revolutionized economics in 1936 by arguing that economies could remain trapped in prolonged unemployment, requiring government intervention to revive demand. His ideas dominated post-war policymaking.
But the oil shocks of the 1970s produced stagflation, the coexistence of high inflation and unemployment, undermining the presumed stable Phillips curve trade-off. Milton Friedman had already challenged that trade-off, and Robert Lucas subsequently led a revolt against Keynesian macroeconomics.
Lucas argued that conventional Keynesian models were unreliable because they ignored how people change their behaviour in anticipation of government policy. If people expect inflation, for instance, they adjust wages and prices accordingly. Thus began the rational expectations revolution, asking for macroeconomic theories to be grounded in individual decision-making. Others in this intellectual tradition, including Thomas Sargent, Finn Kydland and Edward Prescott, were to follow.
Hall and Woodford carried this enterprise forward, but with a twist.
Hall’s 1978 research challenged conventional theories of consumption. Households do not necessarily spend in proportion to current income. They consider expected lifetime income and seek to spread consumption over time.
His key finding was that, under rational expectations, changes in consumption should be largely unpredictable. Only genuinely unexpected information should alter spending plans. Hall’s wider work on unemployment and labour-market frictions helped connect individual behaviour with economy-wide fluctuations.
Woodford’s contribution was particularly influential in monetary policy. His 2003 book Interest and Prices helped establish the New Keynesian framework widely used by central banks. Prices and wages do not adjust instantaneously. Hence, interest rate (policy) changes can affect output and employment. Crucially, expectations of future interest rates matter alongside current rates.
This makes central-bank credibility vital. A promise to maintain low rates can stimulate investment today, even if rates cannot fall further (the zero lower bound). But will markets believe that promise? Once the economy recovers, the central bank may be tempted to abandon its commitment. This is the problem of time inconsistency and the dilemma of rules versus discretion. Woodford gave these questions a rigorous theoretical foundation.
There is an irony here. Lucas’s revolution sought to dethrone Keynes, but the New Keynesians absorbed his mathematical methods while restoring a central role for stabilization policy. Keynes has proven remarkably resilient. Governments across the world still resort to fiscal stimulus when confronted with severe recessions.
Yet, important questions remain. Modern macroeconomic models typically assume economies fluctuate around an underlying equilibrium, albeit with imperfections. Disequilibrium economists challenge this. They argue that economies may continually lurch from one disequilibrium to another, characterized by credit rationing, involuntary unemployment and financial instability. Equilibrium may be the exception rather than the rule.
The 2008 financial crisis showed the limitations of mainstream models. In particular, models built primarily around interest rates and expectations did not adequately capture the role of banks, credit creation, liquidity and fragile balance sheets. Subsequent pandemic disruptions and supply shocks exposed further weaknesses. Elegant mathematical models do not always capture the complexity of actual economies.
These issues are relevant to India. A household dependent on uncertain wages cannot smooth consumption over a lifetime. A small enterprise denied bank credit cannot respond to a decline in interest rates. Food and fuel inflation may persist despite monetary tightening. An affluent household responds differently to interest rates and asset prices than one that’s struggling to meet basic expenses.
Woodford’s emphasis on credibility raises another question. The Reserve Bank of India has an inflation-targeting mandate and a monetary policy committee, half of whose members are appointed by the government. It also manages government borrowing and transfers substantial surpluses to the exchequer. With persistent fiscal pressures, the distinction between monetary independence and fiscal accommodation becomes important. Can a central bank credibly commit to its policies when financial markets perceive it as constrained by fiscal needs?
Beyond this year’s Nobel Prize lie other fertile areas, including financial instability and the economics of artificial intelligence. Economic science has many unfinished tasks. Economics is not merely about mathematical elegance or intellectual consensus. It’s about better anticipation and the ability to mitigate instability that threatens employment, incomes and livelihoods.
The author is senior fellow with Pune International Centre