Opinion
Ajit Ranade: A truly secure nest egg is one that’s fully funded
Summary
- Watch out for fiscal slippage on the Unified Pension Scheme. Financially backed retirement payouts are a must for any system to be sustainable. This would also be equitable to all, as it’ll create fiscal space for old-age provisions that aid every citizen.
The government announced a change in the National Pension System (NPS), which has been in force for more than 20 years. Is this change a minor tweak? Or is it a major departure and a fundamental change? The answer depends on your ideological stance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more