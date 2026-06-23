Alan Greenspan (1926-2026): his mixed legacy is traceable to how he viewed the free market’s role

But more directly implicated was his supreme confidence that financial institutions could be trusted to self-regulate. As he put it in Congressional testimony in 2008, “I made a mistake in presuming that the self-interest of organizations, specifically banks and others, were such that they were best capable of protecting their own shareholders and equity in the firms.… Those of us who have looked to the self-interest of lending institutions to protect shareholders’ equity (myself especially) are in a state of shocked disbelief.”