Alan Greenspan (1926-2026): his mixed legacy is traceable to how he viewed the free market’s role

Alan Greenspan, who died on 22 June at the age of 100, was one of the most consequential chairs that the US Federal Reserve Board has had in its 112 years of existence. This does not mean faultless. One might say that his tenure—the second-longest in Fed history—ultimately vindicated much of what he’d opposed.
Alan Greenspan, who died on 22 June at the age of 100, was one of the most consequential chairs that the US Federal Reserve Board has had in its 112 years of existence. This does not mean faultless. One might say that his tenure—the second-longest in Fed history—ultimately vindicated much of what he’d opposed.
The young and even middle-aged Greenspan did not seem destined to lead the world’s most powerful central bank. Born in 1926 and raised in New York by a single mother, he had not anticipated a career in economics and finance. His passion was jazz clarinet and saxophone, a career he pursued professionally, although he distinguished himself mainly by keeping his band’s books.
The young and even middle-aged Greenspan did not seem destined to lead the world’s most powerful central bank. Born in 1926 and raised in New York by a single mother, he had not anticipated a career in economics and finance. His passion was jazz clarinet and saxophone, a career he pursued professionally, although he distinguished himself mainly by keeping his band’s books.
With music offering less than a stable income and career path, Greenspan enrolled in 1945 at New York University, earning BA and MA degrees in economics. He worked as an analyst at the National Industrial Conference Board while also pursuing a PhD at Columbia, but dropped out in 1953 when William Townsend asked him to become a partner in a consultancy later known as Townsend-Greenspan.
At the Board, Greenspan acquired a reputation for pouring over economic minutiae and assembling a coherent picture of the economy. He stayed at Townsend-Greenspan, with one interruption, for 32 years.
Along with a reputation for scrutinizing data on freight car loadings and other obscure economic time series, Greenspan became a member of an intellectual salon run by objectivist philosopher Ayn Rand. How profoundly he was influenced by Rand’s views of limited government and whether those views shaped his opposition to financial regulation and other forms of state intervention is uncertain.
What’s clear is that Greenspan’s views evolved with the times or perhaps shifted with the political winds. Contacts in the Republican Party led Richard Nixon to appoint him to his Council of Economic Advisers in 1974, which he chaired for three years before returning to consultancy. He later chaired Ronald Reagan’s Commission on Social Security Reform; it was Reagan who elevated him to the Fed chairmanship in 1987.
If Reagan expected a more compliant inflation fighter than the departing Paul Volcker, he was disappointed. Greenspan cemented the view that maintaining low and stable inflation should be the Fed’s top priority; if a central bank failed to deliver price stability, its other goals would remain out of reach.
In the mid-1990s, he moved the Fed decisively towards the adoption of a formal inflation target. On his watch, consumer price inflation averaged 3%, low by late-20th-century US standards. Better price stability was accompanied by better overall economic stability in a period that came to be known as the ‘Great Moderation.’ Whether this outcome was due to good policy or good luck is disputed to this day.
As Fed chair, Greenspan made two controversial bets. First, he bet that the economy was undergoing a structural transformation due to IT and the internet that promised faster productivity growth and lower inflationary pressures. No productivity surge was yet evident in the data, but his oracular reputation lent authority to his views.
Starting in 1996, Greenspan argued that Fed models were overestimating the risk of inflation to push back against interest-rate hikes, to the delight of the White House. When inflationary pressures remained subdued and the US economic expansion continued for another five years, Greenspan was vindicated. That we currently have talk of another productivity surge due to AI attests to Greenspan’s enduring influence.
His other bet was that a lightly regulated banking and financial system could fend for itself—that the decisions of self-interested bankers would benefit not just their institutions but the financial system, the economy and society as a whole.
Greenspan’s appeal to his original Reagan administration patrons may have been precisely that, unlike the departing Volcker, he favoured light-touch regulation. He advocated deregulating over-the-counter derivatives and opposed stricter controls proposed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He oversaw administrative changes lowering reserve requirements on bank liabilities and favoured repealing the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law separating commercial and investment banking.
In 2006, after more than 18 years, Greenspan stepped down from the Fed. No sooner did he do so than the presumption that banks and financial markets could safely self-regulate was discredited spectacularly by the subprime mortgage meltdown of 2007 and the financial crisis of 2008-09.
The low interest rates Greenspan favoured as a result of his bullish views of productivity may have had more than a little to do with the frenzy of risk taking that fed the subprime boom.
But more directly implicated was his supreme confidence that financial institutions could be trusted to self-regulate. As he put it in Congressional testimony in 2008, “I made a mistake in presuming that the self-interest of organizations, specifically banks and others, were such that they were best capable of protecting their own shareholders and equity in the firms.… Those of us who have looked to the self-interest of lending institutions to protect shareholders’ equity (myself especially) are in a state of shocked disbelief.”
In his autobiography, The Age of Turbulence, Greenspan again attributed his shock to a “flaw in the model.” It is tempting to see this model as the self-regulating free-market economy of his objectivist youth, although this explanation for his deregulatory fervour may be facile. He himself also blamed his inaccurate forecast on inadequate data on risky lending practices.
Another explanation is that there had been several earlier episodes of financial excess on his watch, but none had seriously damaged the US financial system and economy. When the stock market crashed in 1987, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York moved quickly to inject liquidity into the financial system. During the Mexican debt crisis of 1994, the US Treasury tapped its Exchange Stabilization Fund until permanent finance was arranged. In 1997, when the Asian financial crisis erupted, both the US Treasury and International Monetary Fund stepped into the breach.
From these episodes, Greenspan inferred that self-interested markets, while prone to excesses, could correct themselves sufficiently to avoid imperilling the financial system and economy. The correct lesson would have been, first, that markets need strict regulation, and, second, that competent technocrats are a must at the helm. These are timely lessons in 2026. ©2026/Project Syndicate
The author is professor of economics and political science at the University of California, Berkeley, and the author, most recently, of ‘Money Beyond Borders: Global Currencies From Croesus to Crypto.’