Alas: Behavioural science should never have become a catch-all term
Summary
- An umbrella term blurs what the field of studying human behaviour is about, makes space for theory mix-ups and holds back the process of revising our knowledge as it makes advances.
Till the turn of the century, the term ‘psychology’ connoted any serious study of human behaviour. Maybe it is due to the importance that Behavioural Economics gained since Daniel Kahneman won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 2002 that the term to connote the systematic study of human behaviour has lately changed from ‘psychology’ to ‘Behavioural Science.’ I see many an organization using this term to denote its focus on the study of human behaviour. For some, the addition of the word ‘science’ adds heft to their attempts to bring scientific rigour to the study.