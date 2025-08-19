World in flux: The Alaska summit was high theatre but also highly revealing

For India, the spectacle is instructive. Trump’s brand of statecraft is neither strategic nor stable. It is transactional and self-referential. He has wielded tariffs as weapon against partners, disregarding decades of carefully built relationships. We have seen this up close, as Washington under Trump has threatened to levy punitive import duties on Indian goods, linking them to India’s energy trade with Russia. Such moves amount to American infringement of another nation’s sovereign rights and New Delhi has done well to hold its ground.