Alcohol marketers mustn’t set the image of liberated women3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 04:38 PM IST
A sharp rise in American women drinking is posing a health threat
New data shows that more women in the US are dying from alcohol than ever before. Public health authorities need to adopt more effective strategies to help women realize when their drinking can be a problem. Considering the many marketing messages pushing a “rosé all day" lifestyle, this campaign will be an uphill battle. A recent analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that alcohol-related deaths among women increased by nearly 15% per year between 2018 and 2020. The pandemic potentially exacerbated the trend, with overall alcohol-related deaths in the US rising precipitously in the spring of 2020 and continuing to rise through 2021.