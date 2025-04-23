Alexander Hamilton wrote the manufacturing playbook. Trump is shredding it.
J.W. Mason , Barrons 5 min read 23 Apr 2025, 02:45 PM IST
SummaryPresident Donald Trump’s policies are almost the exact opposite of what the founding father recommended, J.W. Mason writes in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Donald Trump said earlier this month that “jobs and factories will come roaring back into our country" because of his protectionist policies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less