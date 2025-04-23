Alexander Hamilton wrote the manufacturing playbook. Trump is shredding it.

Tariffs in isolation will do little to boost investment, especially when there’s no telling how long they will last. Major industrial projects take years to come online and may operate for decades. Tariffs that can be imposed by executive order can be removed by the order of the next executive, or the same one if he changes his mind. What rational business would consider a reorganization of supply chains to bring protection back to the U.S. in response to tariffs that might, depending which headline you read, be removed next week as part of a bilateral deal? What they need above all is certainty, which is the opposite of what Trump is providing.