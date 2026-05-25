From handshakes to algorithms: how machine-driven hard trust is reshaping business

The global economy runs on trust. But the way that trust is generated, priced and enforced is changing in ways that are becoming difficult to ignore.
For much of the last century, economic systems leaned heavily on people. Deals rested on reputation, institutions derived authority from history and regulators, boards and intermediaries acted as buffers against bad behaviour. This was the soft architecture of trust—part judgement, part process, part perception.
It worked well enough. I made a good living on the anvil of soft trust for many years, doing large-scale outsourcing deals. And then, after we realized these deals needed to be governed over their lifecycle, I stood up a 500-person transaction governance practice for TPI/ISG.
The goal was to make interpersonal reliability visible and auditable to both sides of a deal. It was an attempt to industrialize soft trust through sheer administrative mass. Even that had limits.