All eyes on five key electoral battles this year

Let’s start with Assam. The Modi government had made provisions for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the beginning of its second term. The move triggered agitations across country. The provisions were painted as a planned conspiracy against the minorities. It also resulted in the agitation at Shaheen Bagh. During this period more than 65 people were killed in the ensuing violence across India. With the discontent arising from the continuous influx of Bangladeshi immigrants, Assam was expected to welcome the laws, but soon it became clear that not only Bangladeshi infiltrators, but also the natives of Assam could be affected by the laws. Suddenly, the old painful issues resurfaced in this sensitive state. Covid-19 had given an opportunity not only to the Shaheen Bagh agitators, but also to the government to put these proposals on hold. Now, as the elections are knocking at the door of every voter, rumours about the provisions are surfacing yet again.

