All Generative AI output is essentially a hallucination
Summary
- It’s all dreamt up by the mathematics on which these models operate. AI predicts patterns and since this involves the use of probabilities, it can go wrong—even if that’s rare.
News about Generative artificial intelligence’s (GenAI) tendency to ‘hallucinate’ is making the rounds. The way large language models (LLMs) are constructed contributes to their tendency to make things up. According to IBM, “AI hallucination is a phenomenon wherein a large language model (LLM)—often a generative AI chatbot or computer vision tool—perceives patterns or objects that are nonexistent or imperceptible to human observers, creating outputs that are nonsensical or altogether inaccurate." (ibm.co/3KRWvsk).