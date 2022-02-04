All in for growth

Now as the world looks to turn the page on the pandemic, it was appropriate for the government to finally target the growth agenda in full earnest and the just concluded Union Budget speech by the Finance Minister underscores the government’s intent to do so. Having enough fiscal room, due to robust tax collections and adequate forex balance, the government is looking to go for the jugular. The FM has unleashed a capex bazooka while maintaining the fiscal deficit target at 6.4%. This may cause discomfort to the conservatives, but with GDP growth expected to remain strong, the FM has rightly chosen to initiate a virtuous cycle of asset creation that should enable employment generation as well.