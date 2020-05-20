Opinion | All our fiscal options should be kept open

Industry bailouts are frowned upon under normal circumstances as they are seen as public money being used for the better-off. These, however, are exceptional times. A large proportion of companies have been forced to suspend operations by State action. There was no option but to lock the country down. However, it is for the government to compensate in some way for the deprivations suffered. This goes for all sufferers. Moreover, too many business closures would damage the country’s productive capacity. If specific fund allocations cannot be made by the government, then it should consider acting as a big spender itself. No doubt, the government’s finances are strained and tax revenues cannot hold up. On some estimates, this year’s fiscal deficit could widen to 7% of gross domestic product, twice the pre-covid target, even without a sixth tranche. In time to come, this could put the rupee’s purchasing power at risk of falling. But if this is a risk that must be taken, then we might as well use our fiscal firepower to aim money where it would have the most immediate effect. Direct aid for those starved of money could do the job. And this includes companies, big or small.