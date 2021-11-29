All retail shareholders should be aware of their rights

Among the special rights available under Indian company law, shareholders have the right to: 1) Protection of minority owners, as at least 100 shareholders or 10% of the total number can approach the National Company Law Tribunal for relief from oppression and mismanagement ( 20% of members can apply in the case of firms without share capital); 2) Approve specified related-party transactions that exceed prescribed thresholds; 3) Initiate class-action suits, provided they have the requisite numbers; 4) Derivative actions, like those set out in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, which even a single shareholder can initiate; 5) Apply to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office via the Central government’s ministry of corporate affairs, which is the corporate sector’s primary regulator in India, in case they have reason to do so; 6) Exit the company in certain specified circumstances; 7) Redressal of grievances, as any shareholder with concerns can write to the registrar of companies under the ministry of corporate affairs and/or make use of a public grievance portal named CPGRAMS to file and track complaints at the click of a mouse or tap of a screen.