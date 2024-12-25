All that glitters isn’t an auction of pawned gold—not even these days
Summary
- Gold auctions have risen in recent times. Is this a sign of distress? Only partly. These are more likely the result of lenders sprucing up their gold-loan portfolios after RBI frowned upon risky lending practices earlier this year.
On the face of it, the spate of gold auctions being witnessed in India is the result of greater distress among those at the lower end of the income scale. According to news reports, after rising sequentially in the second quarter of 2024-25, auctions of pledged gold are expected to rise further in the current quarter.