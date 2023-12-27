All the world's a stage and we got to play unexpected parts in 2023

Second, the name Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was not really known in India until it collapsed in the US and along went others like Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank. In rudimentary terms, over- investment in safe US Treasury bonds did it, as the US Federal Reserve raised rates and the value of their holdings collapsed. In less than 72 hours, we had a plethora of experts talking with authority about SVB, and several seminars and webinars waxed eloquent on how India was different. A revelation was that the US does not have mandatory deposit insurance. Never mind that we just emerged from the NBFC crisis a few years back. Life’s little ironies is what Thomas Hardy may have said.