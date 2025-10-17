Allies united against China on rare earths

The Defense Department this summer announced a deal to help MP Materials build out a domestic rare-earths supply chain. But it will be hard for the U.S. to scale up rare-earth production in the short term, and maybe even the medium term, not least because of destructive U.S. permitting obstacles. A technological breakthrough on the scale of hydraulic shale fracking might be needed if the U.S. is going to produce significant amounts of rare earths, and the Energy Department is funding research into novel, more efficient production processes.