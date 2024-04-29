Allot or auction satellite telecom spectrum? Signal clarity, please.

The 2G spectrum judgement of 2012 is making headlines again. The government is pleading at the Supreme Court (SC) for an amendment to its landmark telecom auctions ruling that mandated the sale of 2G spectrum to the highest bidder. But the Centre wants to allocate some spectrum through administrative means, such as licensing—an approach often used for procuring services from the private sector. This comes amid talk of the telecom department processing a permit for Elon Musk’s Starlink that needs spectrum to run satellite communication services in India, which will improve connectivity in remote regions with poor land-based telecom infrastructure.