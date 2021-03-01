Allow a vibrant market for vaccines to emerge

Crucially, this market must have no price cap whatsoever. Such a restriction will only deter suppliers of costlier alternatives and deprive us of choice, which is the hallmark of a good market. With new options now available globally—such as Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, most recently—it is safe to assume that Indians would like to have their own pick of jabs. Under India’s choiceless state-run programme, many remain hesitant to offer up an arm for a generic jab. If J&J, Pfizer, Moderna and others want to enter India with premium jabs, let them in. As for the risk of price-gouging, competition will not let it happen. For immunization to roar ahead, we must empower our citizens. Allow people to exercise their own preferences.

