Aloke Singh, who has been the CEO of Air India (AI) Express when it was owned by government, has been appointed the CEO of AI Express under the Tatas. The announcement follows their decision to merge the other low-cost airline they own, AirAsia India, with AI Express from January 1. News of Singh’s new position came as a low-key announcement in an internal communication to employees on Thursday from Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.

The appointment balances change with continuity in Air India under the Tatas. Campbell is a veteran in the aviation business having spent most of his working career in Singapore Airline and its subsidiaries which are widely considered the best in the aviation business.

Singh is an old hand at Air India and its subsidiaries. Years of rising through the ranks—he has spent more than two and half decades at it—seeing the airline inside out, gives him the insider perspective. He has been in revenue management and pricing strategy roles. A self-effacing man, he’s best known for an ability to think out of the box and not shy of trying out new ideas. Traits seen somewhat rarely in companies owned and run by government.

Before taking over as the CEO of AI Express in 2020, when it was still owned by government, he worked in various capacities at Air India and Indian Airlines, and has also had a stint in Oman Air. He was appointed in 2013 Executive Director in AI, and was one of the youngest at the position then.

He quit soon after and went to Muscat, Oman Air’s hub, where he reworked that airline’s network of flights, reducing the time passengers spend in transit. He reorganized the network in such a fashion that an Oman Air passenger from India could connect in the shortest possible time to another Oman Air flight through Oman – exactly what AI needs today as it works towards being the preferred carrier of choice for passengers

The experience will particularly be handy at AI Express, an airline with a small market in the domestic air travel space that is largely dominated by rival low-cost airlines, IndiGo and SpiceJet. AI Express flies mostly between India and the Gulf and has a few flights to Singapore. Under the Tatas, this is set to change.

The low-cost airline in the Air India stable, the one formed by merging the low-cost Air Asia and AI Express, will serve market for flights of up to five hours from India. In picking Singh to lead this change, the Tatas are going by his experience in Oman Air. AI is also in the market for buying a few hundred narrow-body aircraft that are typically used on flights of up to five hours from India. All of which suggests that network expansion will keep Singh busy as CEO of AI Express.

Singh, who spent a large part of his AI career in its commercial department, was part of the Indian Airlines team behind its strategic move to introduce metro shuttle flights for the first time in the Indian air travel market. Indian Airline introduced hourly departures in 1999 at peak hours between Delhi and Mumbai, proving sceptics that said there was no market for so many flights between the metros wrong. Today, of course, there’s a scramble between the airlines to offers hourly departures between the metros.

Revamped Air India and AI Express under Campbell and Singh can also help realise the potential of India as a global airline hub, a gateway for traffic from around the world to be taken to far-flung destinations. With international outbound traffic from India projected to cross $42 billion in the next 12 months or so, and domestic passenger traffic nearly at the pre-COVID levels, the timing couldn’t be better. Campbell is working to return the flying experience on Air India back to global standards. After years, the airline is in number one position on time performance among domestic airlines. More non-stop international flights to international destinations are on the cards. The first links Mumbai with San Francisco, and there are more reconnecting India to Milan, Copenhagen and Vienna. The widebody fleet is under various stages of being refurbished at a cost of over $400 million.