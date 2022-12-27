Aloke Singh will balance change with continuity in Air India3 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 01:18 AM IST
- Singh is an old hand. Years of rising through the ranks, seeing the airline inside out, gives him the insider perspective.
Aloke Singh, who has been the CEO of Air India (AI) Express when it was owned by government, has been appointed the CEO of AI Express under the Tatas. The announcement follows their decision to merge the other low-cost airline they own, AirAsia India, with AI Express from January 1. News of Singh’s new position came as a low-key announcement in an internal communication to employees on Thursday from Air India CEO Campbell Wilson.