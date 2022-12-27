Aloke Singh will balance change with continuity in Air India

Revamped Air India and AI Express under Campbell and Singh can also help realise the potential of India as a global airline hub, a gateway for traffic from around the world to be taken to far-flung destinations. With international outbound traffic from India projected to cross $42 billion in the next 12 months or so, and domestic passenger traffic nearly at the pre-COVID levels, the timing couldn’t be better. Campbell is working to return the flying experience on Air India back to global standards. After years, the airline is in number one position on time performance among domestic airlines. More non-stop international flights to international destinations are on the cards. The first links Mumbai with San Francisco, and there are more reconnecting India to Milan, Copenhagen and Vienna. The widebody fleet is under various stages of being refurbished at a cost of over $400 million.