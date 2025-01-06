Opinion
Alternate investment funds: An industry at risk of death by a thousand circulars
Summary
- AIFs are valuable to the Indian economy for the value they generate, but their over-regulation has dealt them a harsh blow from which they may not recover—unless the government comes to their rescue.
Everybody loves a good fight; a clash of equals can be an engaging test of skills if fair play is assured. But nobody likes an unequal show of naked power against an enfeebled opponent.
