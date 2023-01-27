International lenders have stayed away from lending to Argentina after it defaulted — for the ninth time—on its International Monetary Fund, IMF, in 2020. The country owes more than $40 billion to the IMF from a 2018 bailout. Shifting trade settlements to the new currency that will enjoy a superior exchange rate than the peso, the country would hope, will help it circumvent, to an extent, the loss of purchasing power of its own currency owing to the chronic and recurring macroeconomic troubles.

