Although it took a while, targeted cancer drugs lived up to the hype
Summary
- The tumour targeting of chemotherapy has gotten both sharper and safer. These advancements could rewrite the cancer treatment playbook.
Cancer drugs that deliver chemicals directly to tumours are having a bit of a moment. Pharmaceutical companies are making these so-called antibody-drug conjugates the technology of choice in oncology deal-making, as illustrated by last week’s $10.1 billion acquisition of ImmunoGen by AbbVie.