Although it took a while, targeted cancer drugs lived up to the hype

ImmunoGen has been at its smart-bomb technology for longer than some biotech executives have been alive. Formed in 1981, the company has survived many peaks and valleys in its pursuit of antibody-drug conjugates. At one point, it had chugged along so long that one New York Times reporter included it in a list of “zombie biotechs"—companies churning through cash for decades without ever turning a profit. While a drug developed by one of its partners that used its technology was approved in 2013, ImmunoGen didn’t have its own product on the market until last year.