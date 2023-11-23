Altman’s return to OpenAI is better for Microsoft than an in-house AI lab
Summary
- Microsoft’s Satya Nadella has reason to be pleased with the outcome. The software major has more control and bears less risk this way.
Of all the stories of a hero’s exile and return from wilderness, none has caused more whiplash than Sam Altman’s. It took Steve Jobs a decade to return to Apple after being knifed by his board; Jack Dorsey took seven years to come back to Twitter, and an entire adolescence and early adulthood passed for Simba to be crowned the Lion King. Altman’s round trip as CEO at OpenAI took fewer than five days. All of which is very, very good for Microsoft Corp.