Altman’s return to OpenAI is better for Microsoft than an in-house AI lab

Of all the stories of a hero’s exile and return from wilderness, none has caused more whiplash than Sam Altman’s. It took Steve Jobs a decade to return to Apple after being knifed by his board; Jack Dorsey took seven years to come back to Twitter, and an entire adolescence and early adulthood passed for Simba to be crowned the Lion King. Altman’s round trip as CEO at OpenAI took fewer than five days. All of which is very, very good for Microsoft Corp.

After his shock termination last Friday, Altman returns to a startup with a clearer corporate direction. OpenAI’s board, previously made up of three staff members and three independent directors with ties to the ‘effective altruism’ movement, and which had a fiduciary duty to humanity rather than investors, will now look much more like a typical tech company board. It’ll have nine seats, at least one of which will likely go to Microsoft. The confirmed board members scream “safe pair of hands" to OpenAI’s investors and customers. They include Bret Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce, and Larry Summers, a former US treasury secretary. The two have served on an array of corporate boards and are well-versed in serving the needs of investors like Microsoft.

OpenAI is yet to say what will happen to the three independent board members who voted Altman out. The New York Times reported that OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, academic Helen Toner and robotics entrepreneur Tasha McCauley have all agreed to step down. Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who was among the four board members to vote out Altman, appears for now to be staying.

As Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine outlined Tuesday, OpenAI’s efforts to thread the needle between governing a for-profit company and a non-profit organization were convoluted and doomed for its investors. On top of OpenAI’s structure was a board that answered only to the moral instincts of directors. For some inscrutable reason, they deemed Altman dishonest and thus an impediment to the safety of artificial general intelligence (AGI) or AI systems that might surpass human intelligence.

While the setup was good for humanity, it was a problem for Microsoft. It’s why Satya Nadella and his chief financial officer, Amy Hood, initially hesitated to invest $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, according to a person familiar with Nadella’s thinking. But they eventually committed the money that year, and then $10 billion last January to get a 49% stake but no board seat. It was an extraordinary gamble by Nadella. He knew that the board could fire Altman, who even reiterated the possibility in interviews, saying it was a good thing they could boot him out. It made him accountable to humanity’s future.

Now he will be more accountable to investors like Microsoft, which presumably doesn’t want to be blindsided again by the actions of AI safety advocates. The new board will probably neuter OpenAI’s nonprofit arm, so it no longer hangs over the company like a Sword of Damocles.

In case you missed the twists and turns, Microsoft briefly hired Altman and his OpenAI President Greg Brockman as heads of a new AI division at Microsoft. As nearly all of OpenAI’s staff signed an open letter threatening to join that team, many observers saw a coup for Microsoft: It had ‘acqui-hired’ one of the world’s most talented AI teams for almost nothing. But that isn’t quite right. OpenAI’s staff wouldn’t have come free. There were 770 of them and many had seven-figure salaries. Also, their work would have loaded Microsoft with more risk. Its partnership with OpenAI worked so well until now because OpenAI took all the reputational and legal flak for launching advanced AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2. That explains the partnership, and it’s why tech giants have been so slow on AI themselves. Remember Microsoft’s PR disaster with Tay, the chatbot that became a Caucasian supremacist on Twitter? Microsoft employees still cringe at the scandal, and it made others wary of releasing their own tools.

But OpenAI is a startup and can get away with throwing its cutting-edge AI experiments to the wild. It generates feedback and hype, which rubs off nicely on Microsoft’s all-important Azure cloud platform. By returning to its hands-off partnership, Microsoft gets all the glow and none of the liability, plus more control. That is a much better deal than having OpenAI in-house, its young futurists grappling with the bureaucracy of a tech giant where everyone wears khaki pants and has been around for decades. Nadella can silently thank OpenAI’s non-profit board for causing all this ruckus. The outcome isn’t even a silver lining—it’s a stronger position in the AI arms race. ©bloomberg